Marc A. Grondin
Marc A. Grondin, 87, of Bristol, widower of Marie Jeanne (Grenier) Grondin died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at The Pines at Bristol. Marc is survived by four children: Shirley Mone and husband, Joseph of Bristol, Jean-Marc Grondin of Bristol, Jacques Grondin and Tannan Morris of Las Vegas, Nev., and Lise Mangiafico and husband, Joseph of Newington; daughter-in-law: Sally Grondin of Bristol; seven grandchildren: Chandalise, Chelsea, and John Mone, Marc and Meghan Grondin, Alexandra Hernandez, and Amalia Mangiafico; siblings: Lorraine Riendeau of Canada, Ginette Paradis of Bristol, Martial Grondin of Bristol, and Line Doyon of East Hartford; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 215 West St, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 7 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, avoid physical contact, and pass through the funeral home to allow others to enter. To read Marc's full obituary, please visit www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

December 3, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
