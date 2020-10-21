1/1
Marcel Laprise
1942 - 2020
Marcel Laprise, 78, of St. Jacques, Quebec, Canada, formerly of Bristol, died on October 8, 2020. Born on June 25, 1942 to the late Armand and Therese (Houde) Laprise, he was one of 9 children. He was predeceased by his brother Father Denis Laprise, and his sister, Sister Louise Laprise, both of Quebec. While a resident of Bristol, CT, Marcel founded M & M Tennis Court Company and had an exceptional work ethic. He was a member of the Old Time Fiddlers Club for over 25 years. A devout Catholic, he served for many years as a Eucharistic minister at St. Anne's Catholic Church and was a devoted member of the Army of Mary since 1971. Family meant the world to Marcel. He is survived by his loving wife, Micheline (Bolduc) and his sons: Mario (Shirley) and Daniel (Gloria); his daughters: Caroline (Garett Lasewicz) and Julie (Keith Wood), his grandchildren: Megan Laprise, Benjamin Laprise, Abram Laprise, Olivia Laprise , Lindsay Laprise, Jessica Laprise, Callie Laprise, Madeline Lasewicz, Sawyer Lasewicz, Jackson Lasewicz, and Marshall Lasewicz. He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Nicole (Gerry Lessard), Candide (Dr. Paul Kiska), Michelle, Serge (Lucie Desrosiers), Father Yvan (Anne Gigurere) and Guylaine (Roger Michaud). The funeral mass was celebrated on October 12, 2020. Marcel's remains will be placed in the Mary Queen Cemetery, Lac Etchemin, Quebec. As an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate mass offerings made in honor of Marcel.

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 21, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
