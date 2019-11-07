|
Marcella Martin Kelly, 82, of Bristol, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late George Kelly.
Marcella was born in Caribou, Maine on Dec. 31, 1936, the daughter of the late Alfred and Delvina (Wilcox) Martin and lived in Bristol for most of her life. Up until recently, she was a dental receptionist for Dr. Frank Wilson, DMD in Bristol. Marcella was a huge fan of UConn Women's Basketball having attended six of the Final Fours that Uconn participated in. She loved the Red Sox, traveling, quilting, playing computer and card games. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandkids sporting events. She also enjoyed going to Mohegan Sun.
She leaves her sons, Allen Kelly, Arnold Kelly (Lisa) and Sean Kelly; daughters, Deborah St. John (James) and Kimberly Lindroth (Harry); sisters, Nora Kelly, Faye Wollenberg and Janice Valentine (Kevin); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Patrick St. John and his daughter, Margaux, Kayleen St. John (Kyle Cecchini) and their son Oliver, William, Zachary and Brianna Kelly, Mackenzie and Spencer Lindroth; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, William Scott Kelly and by her brother, Maynard Martin.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, between 4 and 6 p.m., at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., in Forestville (Bristol). A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., directly at the Carlyle F. Barnes Memorial Chapel, West Cemetery, 49 Pound St., in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Marcella's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019