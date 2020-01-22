|
Marcia V. Chapman, 80, of Farmington passed away in the comfort of her home at Village Gates Senior Living on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is now reunited with her loving husband of 53 years, Richard E. Chapman, who predeceased her in 2011.
Marcia was born in Eastbrook, Maine on November 5, 1939 daughter to the late Leslie and Angie (Ashe) Abbott. At the age of 12, she was the master of the Juvenile Grange in Eastbrook. Upon her marriage to her best friend and soulmate, Richard, they relocated to Connecticut where they raised their family. Marcia was active in the Plainville Senior Center and was involved with the Circle Club. She enjoyed crocheting, but above all adored her family and loved the time she spent surrounded by her loved ones.
Marcia is survived by her son, David Chapman and his wife, Andrea, of Burlington; her daughter, Brenda Stratton and her partner, David Snyder, of Terryville; her grandchildren, Zachary, Jared, David, and Alijah; her great-grandchildren, Elena, Jaxin, and Logan; her sister, Patricia Firlotte; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was predeceased by her brothers, Irving Abbott and Robert Ashe; and her sisters, Bertha Taylor and Marion Butler.
Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville on Saturday, January 25, 2020 between 9 and 10 AM. A celebration of Marcia's life will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Plainville West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Marcia may be remembered with contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 22, 2020