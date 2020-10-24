Margaret D. Maynard, of Bristol, joined Bob, her loving husband of 56 years, in heaven on October 22, 2020. "Peggy" was the very much loved wife of Judge Robert "Bob" Maynard, of Bristol, who passed away in December 2008. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the second daughter of Thomas and Margaret Dwyer. Her older sister, Mary, passed in 2018, and her younger sister, Cathy, lives in South Carolina. Margaret, whether in the City of Bristol, or in her travels around the country and the globe with her husband, was loved by all who encountered her. She supported the love of her life, whether in his law practice, in his political career, as Probate Judge, in his Bristol civic duties, as French Honorary Consul, or as the mother of their four children. She was quite active and involved, professionally, in her own right, before during and after raising her children. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, she was very active in the Bristol Public Health community, was a member of the Bristol Hospital Ethics committee, and adjunct professor, then department head for Briarwood College, Southington, Medical Tech program. She was also involved in many activities and committees of the St. Ann and St. Paul communities, including SPCHS Parent Education Council, St. Ann Parish Council, St. Ann Catholic Youth Organization instructor and member of Bristol Council of Catholic Women and Ladies of St. Ann Church. In the 1960s and 1970s she was involved in the Bristol Visiting Nurses Association in many capacities, including Chairwoman from 1974-76, and was instrumental in instituting home care follow-up for discharged patients of the Connecticut Valley Hospital, Middletown. In 1975, and for many years after, she became a Foundation Member of Tunxis Community College, Farmington. And for many years, she was on the Ladies Auxiliary for the Club Franco-American, Bristol, Connecticut. In the 1950's, she earned her 3-yr RN degree from the Hospital of St. Raphael, New Haven, CT, then supported her new husband during his law school years in Virginia, During that time she was a public health nurse for the Albermarle County Health department in Charlottesville, VA and worked in the UVA Tuberculosis Clinic in Charlottesville. She earned her B.S. in Nursing Education in 1980 from CCSU where she graduated with a Cum Laude distinction. Peggy is predeceased by her husband Bob. She is survived by her children Christopher of Arizona, Timothy of Massachusetts, Lisa Maynard Attle, and Nicole Maynard Basilicato and her husband Joseph Basilicato of Connecticut. Her grandchildren include Thomas Maynard, Eric, Christine and Camille Attle and Carson and Aiden Megos. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and their families: Ken, Steve, Paul, Michael, Don and Bill Mason, Mary Ellen Dion and Michelle Dion Hermann, and Margaret and John Montalbano. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 9:30a.m. from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a Mass at 10a.m. in St. Francis De Sales Parish, St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Monday evening from 5-7p.m. at the funeral home. For those attending services, face masks will be required, and social distancing is recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Carolyn's Place of Hartford, CT or Main Street Community Foundation of Bristol, CT. 06010. To leave a condolence message or share a photo, please visit Peg's webpage at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.