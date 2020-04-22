|
|
Margaret D. Yandow, 70, of Bristol, passed away Monday, April 13, at St Francis
Hospital in Hartford, Ct.. She passed away peacefully into the arms of the lord while in the
presence of her family.
Mrs. Yandow was born on June 20, 1949 in Bristol, Ct.. She was the daughter to Aloysious and
Ann Dovitski (Serapilia). "Margie" was a loving mother and wife. She devoted her entire life to
be a mother and a wife.
Margie worked in the food industry for years. She also worked in the school system as well
where she devoted her time and energy to children with special needs. She was most fond of
working with the children. She loved to help people. She also worked for FLICK International
for 20 years.
Margie leaves behind several relatives. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 50 years
Allen. She leaves two children, Joseph and Christina. She leaves one sibling Patricia. She also
leaves behind her niece Gina and her nephew Francis. And her sister in law Betty. Most
important she leaves behind the three children in her life. Her beloved grand children Anna
and Jackson. And she leaves behind her niece Arianna. The children of the family were the
most important thing to Margie. She will be missed greatly by all of her friends and relatives.
There will be a private ceremony for immediate relatives only. Any contributions can be sent to
Our Lady of Mercy Church. 19 S Canal St. Plainville 06062.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 22, 2020