Margaret "Peggy" Lockard , 74, of Southington, CT (formerly of Terryville, CT) passed away on April 7, 2020. She was born in Caribou, Maine on Sept. 21, 1945, to the late Kenneth and Eva (Shorey) Olmstead. Peggy lived in Connecticut all her adult life, moving to Southington 11 years ago after retiring from Gems Sensors after 29 years of employment. Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 26 years, Waldo Lockard, son Timothy Wright, sister Beverly Mitchell, and brother Kenny Olmstead. She will be dearly missed by her loving and supportive sisters Connie (Frank) Richardson and Susan (Marty) Palaia, and close cousin Betty (Lyn) McNeal. She also had a special relationship with her stepdaughter Laurie (Lockard) Murphy and stepson Stephen Lockard, both of Maine. She will be missed also by her many wonderful friends! She is survived by her sons Gregory (Michelle Whitbeck) Wright of Plainville, and Shawn Wright of New Britain, and her daughter Cheryl (Rodney) Wright Wark, Grandchildren: Ryan (Monica Castonguay) Wark, Michael (Kaylyn Nelson) Wark, Amanda (Bradley Richards) Wark, Jason, Andy, and Josh Wright, and Aiden Gardiner. Greatgrandchildren: Macy Wark, Audrey Nelson, and Cameron Richards. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 11, 2020