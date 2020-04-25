|
|
Margaret "Mag" Louise (Walters) Robertson, 97, of Bristol, CT entered into Heaven at noon on Easter Sunday following a short stay at Countryside Manor in Bristol, where unfortunately, she couldn't muster up the strength to fight off a bout with pneumonia. Born in Lehman Township, PA on March 8, 1923, she was the daughter of August and Anna (Underkite) Walters and the youngest of 10 children. She was also the widow of James O. Robertson who predeceased her in 1992 after 42 years of marriage.
Margaret moved to New Britain, CT after graduating from high school in the early 40's. After settling in New Britain, she worked in the manufacturing trade to help support CT's contributions to the war efforts by day while attending hair-dressing school at night. In April of 1949 Margaret met the love of her life Jimmy Robertson at a Public Dance in the Ballroom at Lake Compounce. The two later married in October of 1950 settling in Bristol where they remained life-long residents.
Margaret is survived by her eldest son Jim and his significant other Anna Malz of Clinton, CT. Her youngest son Ken and his wife Gloria of Bristol and Naples, FL. Grand-daughter Heather (Robertson) Pelotte and her husband Wil of Harwinton, CT, grandson Alex Robertson of Westbrook, CT along with many nieces and nephews, her extended family members at Grace Lutheran Church in Plainville, CT and all of her close personal friends that she held dear in her heart.
In her early years of motherhood, Margaret was a stay-at-home mom like a lot of women who were raising children in the 50's and 60's. But as soon as her children were old enough to attend school for a full-day it was back to work for Margaret where she continued to work in the manufacturing trade before retiring from Forestville Manufacturing in the late 80's. Upon retiring, Margaret was not the type of person to sit still so volunteering became a big part of her life. Spending many years and countless hours (along with her sister Emma) at Hubbell School in Bristol helping younger children with their reading skills and on various church committees.
For all who knew Margaret, she will be missed in so many different ways that are just too many to list. An amazing baker, an accomplished gardener, visiting shut-ins and offering rides to those in need are just a few of the many things Margaret will best be remembered for, but her biggest trait was her generosity to those in need whether she knew them or not.
Given the current social circumstances, the family will hold a private burial followed by a celebration of her life at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in Margaret's name may do so to Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave, Plainville, CT 06062.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 25, 2020