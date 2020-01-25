Home

Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:30 PM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Bristol, CT
View Map

Marguerite "Peg" (Lawson) DeGostin


1921 - 2020
Marguerite "Peg" (Lawson) DeGostin Obituary
Marguerite "Peg" Lawson DeGostin, age 98, a long-time resident of Bristol, CT, died on
Monday, January 20, 2020, at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Norwalk, CT.
Peg was born in Waterbury on December 24, 1921, one of four daughters of Claude Lawson and
Margaret Coffee Lawson (O'Connor). She is the widow of Robert John DeGostin, Sr.
Peg is survived by her daughter Joan Shaw and her husband Cary Shaw of Norwalk, and her son
Robert John DeGostin, Jr. and his wife Lucille Kelly DeGostin of Little Rock, AR; three
granddaughters, Jocelyn Shaw of Long Island, NY, and Kelly Marchand and Erin Lytle of Little
Rock, AR; six great grandchildren; and five nieces and two nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Cronin,
Elizabeth Corrigan and Ruth Ryan, nephews Fran and Tom Corrigan.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue,
Norwalk from 3:00 to 4:30 PM with a prayer service at 4:30 PM. Burial will take place on
Monday, January 27, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol, CT.
Published in The Bristol Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
