Add a Memory Share This Page Email Marie E. (Gignac) Martin, 103, formerly of Wolcott and Bristol, widow of Edward W. Martin, died on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Villa St. Francis Nursing Home, Olathe, Kan., after a short illness.

Marie was born in St. Stanislaus, Quebec, Canada on June 9, 1916, and was one of eight daughters of the late Joseph and Celanise (Broullete) Gignac. She formerly lived in Wolcott, where she and her husband ran Martin's Service Center. She moved to Bristol in 1965, after the death of her husband and went to work for Aetna in Hartford before retiring in 1983. She then worked as a CNA at Sheriden Woods Nursing Home in Bristol for 10 years. She formerly attended St. Ann Church in Bristol where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, and socializing, and her passion and specialty was baking pies.

Marie is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Barbara Martin of Olathe, Kan.; two daughters and a son-in-law, Marilyn and Dennis Drzwecki of Wolcott and Kathy Marrero of South Carolina; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Norman DeGarie; sister-in-law, Williette Hammond; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her seven sisters and their husbands; a sister-in-law; her husband, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 9 and 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation "In Memory of Marie Martin" to Villa St. Francis Nursing Home, 16600 W. 126th St., Olathe, KS 66062.