Marie (Newsome) Hochstadt, 97, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Herbert Hochstadt of 74 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Bristol Hospital. Marie was born in Thomaston on January 2, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Albert & Sadie Newsome. Marie was a lifelong resident of Bristol, who graduated from Bristol High School and worked as a secretary at both Ingraham's and Superior Electric. Prior to her entering the workforce, she was a stay at home mom, busy raising her 3 daughters. She was a parishioner of St Joseph Church. Marie enjoyed traveling, spending summer family vacations at Cape Cod, taking bus trips out west and going to Acapulco with friends, and taking Caribbean cruises with her family. And the most memorable times were spent at the family cottage on Bantam Lake. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Biernat and her husband Bill, of Plant City FL and Sally Provenzano and her husband Frank, of Bristol; five grandchildren, Scott Biernat, Michael Biernat, Tony Provenzano, Nikki Lewandowski and Melanie Wood; six great grandchildren and a special niece Beverly Violette. Beside her husband Herbert, and parents, Marie is predeceased by her beloved daughter Susan Munn and her sister Irene Munson. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Forestville/Bristol, starting at 9:30a.m. until a funeral home service that will begin at 11a.m. Burial will follow at St Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity
. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Marie's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.