Marielle (Cormier) Albert, 76, of Burlington, died on Saturday (March 21, 2020) at Bristol Hospital. Marielle was born in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada on March 24, 1943 and was a daughter of the late Armand and Alma (Levesque) Cormier. She was raised in St. Andre, New Brunswick coming to Bristol in 1961. She was married to Lucien Albert and together they had a daughter, Christine. She worked for Pratt & Whitney where she would meet and fall in love with Albin Uzup. While working for Pratt & Whitney, she and Albin owned and operated Marielle's Woodside Restaurant in Terryville. After her retirement, she devoted her time to caring for Albin. She loved animals, flowers, feeding people, going out to dine, decorating, and playing cards. He hair and nails were always done, and she could never do enough for her family and friends. Marielle is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Christine and Sigmund Seroczynski, Jr. of Bristol; granddaughter: Allison Seroczynski (Teddy Carey); grandson: Matthew Seroczynski (Vera Minerly). One of 15 children, her siblings were: Fernande Berube, Clovis Cormier, Marie Ange Cormier (deceased), Guy Cormier (deceased), Gilles Cormier, Claudette Beaulieu, Armand Beaulieu, Gaetane Giuskud (deceased) Claude Cormier, Giselle Lizotte, Micheline Levesque, Jocelyne Pierce, Jacqueline Jackson, and Mario Cormier (deceased). She also leaves many nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Liver Foundation, 127 Washington Ave., #9, North Haven, CT 06473. Please visit Marielle's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 25, 2020