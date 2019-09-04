|
|
Marilyn (Miller) Browne, 84, of Terryville, wife of William "Bill" Browne, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends.
Marilyn was born Jan. 12, 1935 in Hartford. She was the daughter of the late William Miller Jr. and Helen (Gangloff) Miller. Prior to her retirement she was employed as office manager for Plymouth Dental Care, Terryville. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville and was an active volunteer for the church.
Besides her husband she is survived by her son, Curtis Browne of Waterbury; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Gordon Ploof Jr. of Forestville; her granddaughter, Gabrielle Browne of Terryville; her brother, William Miller of Fredericksburg, Va. and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Casimir Church, Terryville with a reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall at Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Flowers can be sent to the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville. Memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019