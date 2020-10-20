Marion Frances (Fulton) Ewings passed away October 16, 2020 and lived in Southington most of her life. She was a lifetime member of daughters of Scotia. She is survived by her son David and his wife Cindy Ewings and their three children Heather, Kim and Aaron along with her daughter in law Gloria Ewings and her three children Robert, Brian and Jessica along with many great grandchildren. She was a very quiet loving woman and will be missed by all who knew her. Per her wishes there will be no services. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com