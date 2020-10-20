1/
Marion Frances (Fulton) Ewings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Frances (Fulton) Ewings passed away October 16, 2020 and lived in Southington most of her life. She was a lifetime member of daughters of Scotia. She is survived by her son David and his wife Cindy Ewings and their three children Heather, Kim and Aaron along with her daughter in law Gloria Ewings and her three children Robert, Brian and Jessica along with many great grandchildren. She was a very quiet loving woman and will be missed by all who knew her. Per her wishes there will be no services. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved