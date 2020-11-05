1/1
Marion (Lynch) Gallant
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Sept 27, 1928- Oct 14, 2020)
After receiving the Sacrament of the Sick, Marion Gallant passed away peacefully at age 92 on Oct 14, 2020. She was the daughter of Maxine and Alfred Lynch, of Derby.
In 1960, Marion and her husband, Reginald Gallant, built a house on Lake Como in Burlington, where they raised their children. Marion worked for Traveler's Insurance and enjoyed entertaining and travel. She visited Venice, Rome, Ireland, and the Holy Land. A devout Catholic, Marion was active with St. Gregory's Parish. There, she served as librarian and Eucharist Minister.
Marion leaves behind her daughters, Ruth Bjorklund and Rhonda Hamm, both of the Seattle area, three grandchildren (Lily, Ashley, and Neil) and one great-grandchild (Addison).
Prayers for the Faithful will be offered in her memory at St. Gregory's on November 7 and 8.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved