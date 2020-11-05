(Sept 27, 1928- Oct 14, 2020)

After receiving the Sacrament of the Sick, Marion Gallant passed away peacefully at age 92 on Oct 14, 2020. She was the daughter of Maxine and Alfred Lynch, of Derby.

In 1960, Marion and her husband, Reginald Gallant, built a house on Lake Como in Burlington, where they raised their children. Marion worked for Traveler's Insurance and enjoyed entertaining and travel. She visited Venice, Rome, Ireland, and the Holy Land. A devout Catholic, Marion was active with St. Gregory's Parish. There, she served as librarian and Eucharist Minister.

Marion leaves behind her daughters, Ruth Bjorklund and Rhonda Hamm, both of the Seattle area, three grandchildren (Lily, Ashley, and Neil) and one great-grandchild (Addison).

Prayers for the Faithful will be offered in her memory at St. Gregory's on November 7 and 8.



