Marion (Lukasiewski) Kovaleski
1922 - 2020
Marion (Lukasiewski) Kovaleski, 98, of Pequabuck, widow of Joseph S. Kovaleski, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at home.
Marion was born February 17, 1922 in NH daughter of the late Myron and Cecilia (Gralicki) Lukasiewski. She was a member of St. Casimir Church Terryville, the Rosary Society and the Women's Guild.
Marion enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She would sit and play puzzles for hours with her great grandchildren Lacey and Joseph. In her leisure time she enjoyed spending summers in Chalker Beach where she and her late husband used to own a cottage. In the Winter she headed South to Myrtle Beach and Naples, Florida to spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and was famous amongst the family for her apple pancakes. Her great grandsons Alex and Sean would stop in to enjoy them on a regular basis. She also taught the family how to make pierogies and her tasty stuffed shrimp. Marion also loved the Casino and playing Bingo, she always seemed to have a lucky hand! She volunteered her time with the St. Casimir Women's Guild making pierogies and helping out at the Lock Museum in Terryville. She enjoyed traveling cross country with her late husband Joe. One of her favorites trips was to Poland. She was truly a special woman who gave back to her community. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia L. Speakman of Terryville; her grandchildren, James P. Speakman and Jennifer Blekis; her great grandchildren, Alex, Sean, Jonathan and Adam Speakman and Joseph and Lacey Blekis; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her great granddaughter Olivia Blekis.
Funeral services will be held Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville to St. Thomas Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 7, 2020
Very nice person. Enjoyed our occasional phone conversations.
Linda Fowkes
