Marjorie Jackson Werhle, 87, of Kensington, passed away peacefully September 9, 2020 at Bel-Air Manor in Newington. She was born Marjorie Joan Anderson on January 6 1933 in New Britain, CT to Carl and Margaret (Kallberg) Anderson. Marge attended local schools, graduating from New Britain High School in 1951 where she was a leader of the Twirlerettes. Marge later graduated from Connecticut Teachers College and received her Masters from the University of Hartford. She taught in New Britain schools for 30 years, the majority of those years as Librarian / Media Specialist at Slade Middle School. She was predeceased by two husbands, Marl L Jackson and Richard J Werhle Sr. With Richard she enjoyed a family vacation spot on Cape Cod for many years. Marge was a talented seamstress and a regular at Manchester Sewing. She was a proud Swede!
She is survived by her son Marl A Jackson. She was predeceased by her cousin Margaret "Peg" Shurberg and is survived by her life long friend Diane Wolf Silsby, both of whom, along with their families, were such an important part of Marge's life for so many years. She also leaves behind her close friends Joan Coulter and Michelle Heath who helped her so much in the past few years, Additionally, her neighbors the Lukaszewski family; Mike, Rebecca, young Mike and Megan, who watched over her and provided wonderful friendship many years.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Maple Cemetery in Berlin. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
825 Brook Street, I-95 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com