Marjorie E. Budge, 91, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Shady Oaks Assisted Living. Marjorie was born in Bristol on August 10, 1928 to the late Gerald H. and Marguerite (Palladino) Budge.
Marjorie was a lifelong Bristol resident and attended Bristol High School. She retired from New Departure. She was a past member of the Bristol Cemetery Board and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was involved in Bristol local politics for most of her life. She was very interested in genealogy and creating wonderful watercolor paintings. Her biggest joy of all was her animals, including the many dogs and cats she cared for over the years.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie is predeceased by her brother, Bob Budge.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 at West Cemetery, 49 Pound Street, Bristol at 12PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Terryville Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786.
