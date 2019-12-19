|
Mark Borkoski, 71, of Terryville, husband of Caroline (Armbruster) Borkoski passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Waterbury Hospital. Mark was born September 11, 1948 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Edmund and Jeannette (Gaylord) Borkoski. Prior to his retirement he was the department head to teach HVAC at Oliver Wolcott Technical School. After retiring he and his wife Caroline owned and operated the TerryAllen Farms in Terryville. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. In addition to his wife, Caroline of 49 years he is survived by his son, Edmund S. Borkoski II and his wife Candace Clark of Clearwater, FL; his daughters, Melissa Borkoski and her partner, Vincent Minella of Harwinton, Samantha Borkoski and her partner TJ Arcari of Terryville and his granddaughter Jordan Borkoski whom he loved and referred to as "The Baby" even to this day. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 11:00AM at St. Casimir Church, Terryville. Burial with military honors will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Friday evening from 5 - 8PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 19, 2019