|
|
Marta M. Michaud, 67, of Plainville, Conn., and formerly of Belgrade, Maine, passed away peacefully at home, on Sept. 18, 2019. She was born Dec. 6, 1951, in Bangor, Maine, and was raised by her adoptive mother, Minnie Dupray.
Marta graduated from Hampden Academy in Hampden, Maine, and worked as a finisher at Raym-Co in Farmington, Conn. She loved to go to bingo and the casino, playing cards, and listening to music -- you often could find her listening to the oldies and singing Patsy Cline. Marta really loved watching the Food Network, especially with her best-buddy, Tim.
Marta is survived by her two daughters, Trisha Wadowski and her children, Olivia Wadowski, and Brayden Wadowski, and Sheri Ann Tracy and her son, Tyler Simlick; her step-children, Keith Michaud and Tammy Michaud; and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her buddy, Tim Stark who was like a son to her; her very close friend, Gayle Stratton, her partner-in-crime and Thelma to her Louise; her good friend, Jan, whom she loved to play cards and go to bingo with; and Marta's extended family at Raym-Co who meant so much to her. She is predeceased by her husband, Morile E. Michaud, who passed away in 1998.
A Memorial Service for Marta will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, on 205 South Main St., New Britain, Conn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.LuddyandPetersonFH.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019