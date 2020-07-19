1/1
Mary A. (Splocharski) Kerins
1949 - 2020
Mary A. Kerins (nee Splocharski) passed away unexpectedly at home on July 12, 2020 in Bristol, Connecticut at the age of 70.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, John; children, Angela S. O'Donnell and her husband William P. O'Donnell, Melanie P. Connors, and Lauren C. Kerins, of Connecticut; grandchildren, Lucie A. Kerins-Chandler of Vermont, Caitlyn M. Kerins-Chandler, and Madelyn Kerins of Connecticut; and sister Maria Chwasta of Melbourne, Australia.
Mary was born on August 9, 1949 in Osterode, Germany to Feliks and Stephania Splocharski. She emigrated to the USA with her parents in 1951 via an ocean crossing from Bremerhaven, Germany on the USNS General M.B. Stewart to Ellis Island. Mary grew up in Pittsburgh, PA where she met and married her husband John C. Kerins in 1969. Soon after their wedding the couple moved to Bristol, CT and welcomed 3 daughters into their home. Mary focused on raising her family for many years, and then attended Central Connecticut State University earning a bachelor's degree in Archaeology. She subsequently went to work for The Hartford for 12 years in the role of claims adjuster prior to retirement.
Mary will be loved and missed forever by John and remembered by all who knew her as a very caring and loving mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family. She was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed mysteries and thrillers. She instilled, among many things, a love of animals, cooking, reading, and gardening in her daughters.
Aside from her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her stepfather Stanley W. Rajecki of Pittsburgh, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, July 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Church. Dunn Funeral Home 191, West St., Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Bristol Press from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-9219
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
