Add a Memory Share This Page Email Mary A. (Tedesco) Warkoski, 87, of Bristol, beloved wife of John Warkoski, passed away at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Mary was born in Ambridge, Penn., to the late Frank and Rose (Rinaldi) Tedesco, and moved to Bristol 86 years ago. Mary was a member of St. Anthony's Church and loved going on their casino trips with John. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a timekeeper at Wallace Barnes and The Showcase Store at the Bristol Centre Mall. Mary enjoyed playing Bingo and traveling, especially to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She loved her extended two-month visits to North Carolina to visit her grandchildren. Playing cards and shopping on QVC were some of her favorite hobbies. Mary and John enjoyed a 64 year long marriage that they filled with happy memories.

In addition to John, Mary is survived by a daughter, Lynda Coughlin and her husband, Joey, of Southport, N.C.; a brother, Frank Tedesco and his wife, Joan, of Terryville; two grandsons, Tyler and Christopher Coughlin; several nieces and nephews including, Gail Beardsley and her husband, Bart, Rick Tedesco and his wife, Rachel; and many great nieces, nephews, and long time friends.

Mary was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Tedesco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Saint Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, CT 06010. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The , 1463 Highland Avenue, Cheshire, CT 06410, [email protected] . The family would like to extend their thanks to the dialysis nurses at Fresenius Kidney care, Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice Agency, especially Katie. Visit Mary's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Bristol Press from July 1 to July 2, 2019