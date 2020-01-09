Home

Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Sister Mary Agnelle Florence Swierczynski


1923 - 2020
Sister Mary Agnelle Florence Swierczynski Obituary
Sister Mary Agnelle Florence Swierczynski, 96, of Bristol, formerly of Terryville passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at The Pines at Bristol.Sister Agnelle was born March 13, 1923 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late Frank and Louise (Holda) Swierczynski. Sister graduated from Terryville High School and entered the Third Order of St. Francis in Garfield Heights, OH. She received her bachelor's degree from St. John College of Cleveland and her master's degree from the University of Detroit. She was a teacher for the Catholic Schools in Michigan, Ohio, Mississippi and St. Stanislaus School in Bristol and after her retirement she was the caregiver to her mother for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville.She leaves many nieces and nephews and was the last of ten children.A prayer service will be held 12:30PM on Saturday January 11, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1PM. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the church Saturday from 12PM until the time of the Mass. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 9, 2020
