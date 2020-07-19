On July 15, 2020 I, Mary Angela (Dube) Schiavone, age 93, was called home. I was surrounded by my loving family. I was the widow of James S. Schiavone who predeceased me in 1989. I was born in Bristol on January 28, 1927, daughter of the late Henry and Cecelia (Fagan) Dube. I lived in Bristol, CT all my life. I was the oldest of 8 children, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. I graduated from Bristol High School. After graduation, I worked for Horton Manufacturing. After raising my family I was employed by Bristol Bank & Trust Co. / United Bank and then Pequabuck Golf Club.
During my life, I enjoyed many things, one being music, which I learned from my mother. I took voice lessons and could have gone to Juilliard but my responsibilities at home kept me from pursuing; so instead, I learned how to knit, crochet, cook, bake, can and loved, loved to read. I enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles too. Picnics were a regular part of our summers; I loved vacationing in Rockport, MA. I always had cats and never refused taking in a stray. More recently, I took up feeding the birds and loved to watch them out of my kitchen window. I lived a full and a happy life, not void of sadness, however. My happiest times were spent with my brothers and sisters growing up which continued into my and their adult lives. My greatest pleasure above all else were my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I will miss each and every one of my family and friends that I now leave behind. My spirit will be with James and Laura when they welcome their new baby in September and also when Scott and Amy exchange wedding vows in May. I promise that I will continue to watch over all of you and will see you all again.
I am survived by my daughter Carole Schiavone Churchill and my son Anthony James Schiavone (wife Mary) of Bristol. I also leave my brother Henry Dube of Terryville, my sister Diane Dube Vodarski of Bristol and my sister Elaine Dube Baigert of Meriden; three grandchildren, James Schiavone (wife Laura), Ashley Hoebel (husband Christopher) and Scott Schiavone (fiancée Amy), three of the most beautiful and beloved Great-grandsons: Benjamin Schiavone and twins Ryan and Connor Hoebel. I will also miss my sister-in-law and good friend, Sarah Schiavone Ryan; our conversations about the UConn basketball games and our morning and evening phone calls. In addition, I was predeceased by my brothers Eugene, Robert, Richard and Earl "Red" Dube. I need to mention my dearest friend for more than 70 years, Gloria Ravita, who we lost in November, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to visit prior to the Mass on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 9:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Joseph Church.
