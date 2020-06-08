Mary (Dorio) Buchiere
Mary (Dorio) Buchiere, of Bristol, widow of Angelo Buchiere, Sr., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 with her family by her side. Mary was born in New Britain, daughter of the late Salvatore and Pauline (Gibilistro) Dorio. Upon graduation from New Britain High School, Mary attended Briarwood Secretarial School in Southington. She worked several years at Stanley Works in New Britain as an administrative assistant in the IBM division. Upon moving to Bristol, Mary found employment at the Bristol City Hall in the Public Works Department. Mary was awarded secretary of the year in 1982. She was a member of St. Matthew Church, the Korean Veterans Association, the Bristol Senior Center and the American Legion, Post 2. Mary had a great sense of humor, loved to joke with all her friends, especially those at her Maalox Club, who met at McDonalds several times a week. Mary is survived by her children Linda Buchiere of Bristol, Francis Buchiere and his wife Naomi of Bristol; daughter-in-law Paula Buchiere of SC; sister Lucy Doherty; her loving pet Brie and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Mary is predeceased by her son Angelo Buchiere, Jr., and brother Nicholas Dorio. At Mary's request, there will be no calling hours and a burial at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain will be held private. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Mary's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
