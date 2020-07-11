Mary C. Lipski passed away on April 14, 2020 at a nursing home in Norwood, Massachusetts following several months of declining health and complications from Covid-19. Mary is the daughter of the late Stefan Chmielewski and Helen (Tucholski) Chmielewski Mary spent much of her life in Terryville. She married (1946) Richard A. Lipski, the Plymouth School District Music Director. He was also a member of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. She leaves her two daughters, Janice L. Shields and her husband Thomas J. Shields of Osterville, MA and Boynton Beach, FL; and Mary L. Ryan and the late John G. Ryan of Osterville, MA and Delray Beach, FL. Mary worked for many years in the advertising department of the Superior Electric Company in Bristol.
Following their retirements in the early 1980's, Mary and Richard moved to their homes in Hyannis, Massachusetts and, for the winters, Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Lipski predeceased her in 2001. Mary was an avid and expert bridge player, gardener, and reader.
In addition to her daughters, she leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: T. Matthew Shields MD and his wife Anna Bottar MD of Grafton, MA; Elizabeth S. Jenkins and her husband William S. Jenkins of Greenwich, CT; Caroline R. Gressler and her husband, Brian Gressler, of Essex, MA; Megan R. MacDonald and her husband Matthew MacDonald of Medfield, MA; and J. Connor Ryan of Delray Beach, FL. In addition, she leaves seven great grandchildren, all of whom she adored.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 S Main St., Centerville, MA with burial to follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Centerville.
