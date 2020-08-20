1/1
Mary Cartona
1929 - 2020
Mary Cartona, 91, of Terryville passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020 at The Pines at Bristol. Mary was born in June 25, 1929 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Charles and Paranka (Rozyk) Cartona. She graduated from Bristol High School Class of 1947 and worked in the Bristol area as a bookkeeper. She is survived by her nephew, Douglas Cartona and his wife Betsy; her nieces, Janet Jakoboski and her husband Donald and Susan Walker and her husband Derek; her great nephews, Michael, Mark and Derek, her great nieces, Dana, Kristin and Julie; her great great niece and nephews Payten, Grayson, Noah and Tyler. A graveside service will be held Saturday 11:00a.m. at St. Cyril Cemetery, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ss. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, 34 Fairview Ave., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
