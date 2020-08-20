Mary Cartona, 91, of Terryville passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020 at The Pines at Bristol. Mary was born in June 25, 1929 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Charles and Paranka (Rozyk) Cartona. She graduated from Bristol High School Class of 1947 and worked in the Bristol area as a bookkeeper. She is survived by her nephew, Douglas Cartona and his wife Betsy; her nieces, Janet Jakoboski and her husband Donald and Susan Walker and her husband Derek; her great nephews, Michael, Mark and Derek, her great nieces, Dana, Kristin and Julie; her great great niece and nephews Payten, Grayson, Noah and Tyler. A graveside service will be held Saturday 11:00a.m. at St. Cyril Cemetery, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ss. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, 34 Fairview Ave., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com