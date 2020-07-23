Mary E. Diani, 89, of Bristol, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Livewell in Plantsville. Mary was born in Bristol on June 21, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Louis and Ebe (Bernasconi) Diani. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was predeceased by her parents, and sister, Nella Diani.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve. Please visit Mary's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.