Mary E. Diani
1931 - 2020
Mary E. Diani, 89, of Bristol, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Livewell in Plantsville. Mary was born in Bristol on June 21, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Louis and Ebe (Bernasconi) Diani. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was predeceased by her parents, and sister, Nella Diani.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve. Please visit Mary's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
July 23, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
