It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary E. (Aldrich) Greene on July 25, 2019. Mary passed away peacefully and into the arms of the angels surrounded by her family. Her kindness, genuine love, and caring will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Born Jan. 12, 1964, to the late Harold J. and Mary R. (Rasmus) Aldrich, Mary is a 1982 graduate of Bristol Central High School. In addition to her loving husband, Fredrick Greene, she is survived by her daughter, Jessica Estabrook and husband, Norman, her son, Joshua Hammond, her brothers, Joseph Brojakowski and his wife, Cathy, Michael Brojakowski and his wife, Peggy, James Aldrich and his wife, Laurie, John Aldrich, sister, Linda White and her husband, Bill, two wonderful grandchildren, Alex, and Saphira Estabrook, and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Mary's honor to the .
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019