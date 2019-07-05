Services Bailey Funeral Home, Inc. 48 Broad Street Plainville , CT 06062 (860) 747-2295 Mary Edwina (Morse) Cook

1924 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email Mary Edwina (Morse) Cook, 94, of Southington, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Bristol Hospital. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Elliot E. Cook and her two beloved sons, Michael J. and David P. Cook.

Mary was born in Meriden, on Dec. 11, 1924, daughter to the late John and Harriet (Colver) Morse. She was one of nine children to John and Harriet and was predeceased by all eight of her siblings, Richard, John, Edwin, Daniel, Robert, Dorothy, Roberta, and Margaret. She worked as a bindery machine operator for many years. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, between shopping trips with her sister and traveling to different places with family members. She also enjoyed going to fairs, especially to the Apple Harvest year after year that takes place downtown Southington. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. She was very Patriotic, a loyal supporter of our Veterans, and she was truly proud to be an American.

Mary leaves behind her special friend, Jo Ann Bertolo, who was a longtime companion of her son, David, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members. She was a true gem and will be deeply missed by all of them leaving them a legacy of love and kindness.

Funeral services will be held privately. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband in the State of CT Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, has been entrusted with care. To honor Mary and to carry on her patriotism, donations in memory of her can be made to the Salvation Army or to any organization benefiting our Veteran's.