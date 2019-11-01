|
|
Mary H. (Hennessy) Casey, 90, of Bristol, widow of Charles E. Casey, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019, at the Pines of Bristol.
Born on March 17, 1929 in Bristol, she was a daughter of the late John and Isabelle (Jennings) Hennessy. Mary graduated Bristol High School in 1947. She was a real estate agent in Bristol for 38 years. She was named in the Who's Who in Real Estate and also won the prestigious P.L.U.S. award in Bristol. Mary was an active member of St. Joseph Church as well as a member of the Ladies Guild at St. Joseph's. She was a former member of the Bristol Rotary Club, the Central CT Chamber of Commerce, and the Bristol Historical Society. Even though Mary worked as a realtor for most of her life, family was always the most important to her. Throughout Mary's life, she was a true lady.
Mary is survived by four children, Raymond Casey and his wife, JoAnn, of Meriden, Kathleen Brooks of Wallingford, Diane Calder and her partner, Tim Davis, of Plainville, and John Casey and his wife, Jennifer, of Winter Garden, Fla.; one sister, Agnes Hennessy of Bristol; five grandchildren, Keith Casey and his wife, Hannah, Alexander Casey, Nicholas Casey, Robert Calder, and Hailey Calder; two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Jace Kratzert and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas, John, and James Hennessy; her sister, Isabelle Johnson; three nephews, Peter J. Johnson, John and James Hennessy, and her son-in-law, Steven Brooks.
A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, Queen St., in Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours, however, the family will be receiving guests at the church starting at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or by visiting www.parkinson.org/donate. Family and friends may leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Mary by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019