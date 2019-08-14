|
Mary (Wolk) Jones, 88, of Terryville, formerly of Bristol, beloved wife of John Paul Jones, Jr., died peacefully Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Born March 31, 1931, in Unionville, she was the daughter of the late Luke and Anna (Kolosky) Wolk.
Besides her husband, Mary is survived by her two sons, John P. Jones III and his wife, Elizabeth, and Mark E. Jones and his wife, Kara, her four grandchildren, Makenzie Jones, Joshua Jones, Zachary Jones, and Devin Jones, and her sister, Margaret Malentacchi of Canton. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Blejewski, Agnes Roy, and Helen McDonald, and her brother, John L. Wolk.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019