Mary (Basalyga) McHugh


1923 - 2019
Mary (Basalyga) McHugh Obituary
Mary (Basalyga) McHugh,96, of Terryville, widow of Thomas McHugh, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019 at Cook Willow Convalescent Home, Plymouth. Mary was born March 27, 1923 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late Timko and Efrozina (Tymura) Basalyga. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former Eagle Lock Co. of Terryville and then the former Superior Electric Co. of Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville and member of the Altar Society. She was a social secretary and member of the Terryville-Plymouth Senior Citizens and a charter member of the former Plymouth Lions Club. A Divine Liturgy will be held Thursday 10AM at St. Michael's Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. There are no calling hours. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 10, 2019
