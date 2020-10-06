1/1
Mary T. Szalapski
Mrs. Mary T. Szalapski, 97 of Bristol, widow of Eugene Szalapski passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 4, 2020.
Mary was born in Meriden daughter of the late Walter and Rose (Ruchala) Trella. She enjoyed her family and spent much of her time involved in the activities of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by 4 children: Christina Szalapski, Donna Costa, Virginia Blanchette, Chip and Isabel Szalapski, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 Am at St. Stanislaus Church 510 West St. Bristol, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. WWW.Dunnfh.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 6, 2020.
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
