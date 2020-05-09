|
|
Mary "Jerrie" (Fawcett) Watters, 101, of Bristol, went peacefully to her eternal rest on Wednesday, May 7, 2020, at home. Born to Henry and Maude (Levesque) Lozier in Fort Kent Maine on April 24, 1919, as a child she moved to Bristol, where she spent the remainder of her life. Jerrie worked for many years at New Departure Hyatt. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards and entertaining. When people visited, she cooked huge feasts, making sure everything was in order and was even known to iron dishtowels – no wrinkle was too small. Jerrie loved getting in the car and taking long carefree drives and spending summers at Hammonasset Beach. She leaves behind her sons: James and Robert Fawcett; daughters: Lynn Brewster and Jane Fawcett; grandchildren: Robert Fawcett, Sloan Brewster, Kelly Cohen (Justin), Jennifer Ruiz (Stephen), Jason, Sean, Jerrie, Terri and Tina Fawcett (Brian Malloy); and seven great grandchildren. She joins her predeceased family members– brothers: Jesse, Harvey, Rocky and Richard Lozier; sisters: Juliette Brier, Estelle Matyoka and Irene King; son: Thomas Fawcett and his wife Debbie; and her beloved grandchildren: Michael Fawcett and Selina Brewster. The family is grateful to Griffin "Jackie" Alexander – her loving caregiver – for the thoughtful attention she gave Jerrie. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue is honored to serve the family. Memorial donations can be made to The Fibrous Dysplasia Foundation, 2885 Sanford Ave. SW #40754 Grandville, MI 49418, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N Bethesda, MD 20814. Please visit Jerrie's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 9, 2020