Mason Pelletier, 41, born Dec. 9, 1977, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 21. Taken too soon he will be deeply missed.
He attended Bristol Central High School. He began working with his father at Mattatuck Scrap Metals as a scale truck operator. He also worked at All Seasons Lawn Care, Peoples Choice, and amazon.
He was predeceased by his father and best friend, Dana Pelletier; uncles, Paul Pelletier, Robert Leonard, and Richard Campbell; an aunt, Geneva Pisarki; and grandparents, Annette and Alyre Pelletier and Ray and Dorothy LaFountain.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Karen and Wilbur Blakeslee; his fiancee, Tammy Kelly; aunts and uncles, Cathy and Larry Booska, Diane Leonard, Tom LaFountain, Jim White, and Betty michaud; his cousins, Anita Pisarski, Tony Booska, Theresa Ginley, Evelyn Poppel, Bob Leonard, Judy Belcourt, Nancy Dennington and many others.
There will be no calling hour. Services will be held at St. Gregory Church in Bristol Sat. Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019