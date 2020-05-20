Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116

Matthew J. Waskiewicz


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Matthew J. Waskiewicz Obituary
Matthew J. Waskiewicz, 50, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 16, 2020. Matthew was born on January 22, 1970 in Bristol, the son of Walter and Agnes (Sakowski) Waskiewicz. Matthew graduated St Paul Catholic High School in 1988 and attended Sunny Cobleskill for landscape architecture. He owned and operated Shades of Green Landscaping later joining Richards Corporation for the last 20 years as part of their family. He did everything with a passion whether tractor pulling, cycling with Bikers Edge and ERRACE, riding for cancer, but mostly coaching kids for CCAP/ERRACE cycling team. It meant the world to him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Lisa (Messier) Waskiewicz; his sister Katherine and her husband Edward Budzyn; his parents-in-law Bob and Carol Messier; his brother-in-law Robert and his wife Jodi Messier and their children Margaret, Robert and Andre and his godson David Chapman. Matt loved his family and that love was extended to all of his cherished friends. A memorial mass for Matthew will be planned for a later date at St. Gregory Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: ERRACE P.O. Box 260127, Hartford, CT 06126, or CCAP [email protected] To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Matthew's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -