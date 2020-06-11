My sincere condolences to the Mazzone family! Matt had a big heart, a big smile and a passion for life that was immeasurable!
He was a mentor to me in many ways regarding my faith journey!
Your spot in heaven was secured many years ago, my friend!
Matthew Mazzone, 90, of Bristol, husband of Sophie (Musico) Mazzone, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. Matthew was born on January 17, 1930 in Bristol and was the son of the late John and Catherine (Giannateli) Mazzone.
Matthew honorably served in the U.S. Army. He was born and raised in Bristol and was a parishioner at St. Anthony's Church. He worked for Theis Precision Steel for 38 years before retiring. He was the leader of Our Lady of the Hill Prayer group for 25 years and was a co-chair of St. Anthony Church Men's Retreat League for a number of years. As co-chair, he was an instrumental part of getting men together to attend retreat and made great lasting friendships. He was an avid Yankees, UCONN basketball and New York Giants fan. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, tennis, playing cards, but most of all, spending time with his family. He will be terribly missed.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his son: John Mazzone and his wife Elizabeth of Bristol; his three daughters: Catherine Plourde and her husband Dean, Ida Mazzone and Margaret Fournier and her husband Ronald, all of Bristol; his five grandchildren: Ashley and Derek Fournier, Amanda Plourde, Briana and Sophia Mazzone; one great grandchild: Madison Deane; his special cousin: Angela Ronzello; his close friend Monsignor Gary Simeone and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: Gordon Totire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol at 11:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Calling hours are private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave Bristol, is honored to serve the Mazzone family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org
Please visit Matthew's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 11, 2020.