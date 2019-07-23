Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Maurice P. Bourgoin

Add a Memory
Maurice P. Bourgoin Obituary
Maurice P. Bourgoin, 69, of Bristol, beloved husband of Mona (Gagnon) Bourgoin, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Sheriden Woods.
Maurice was born on July 5, 1950, in Canada, and was the son of the late Gerard and Yvette (Pelletier) Bourgoin. Maurice honorably served in the United States Army. He enjoyed camping, fishing and Nascar.
In addition to his wife of 44 years, Maurice is survived by his two sons, Rick Bourgoin and his wife, Shannon, of Kentucky, Jerry Bourgoin of Bristol; his two brothers, George Bourgoin and his wife, Colombe, of Terryville, Armand Bourgoin and his wife, Jeanette, of Bristol; his two sisters, Anne Marie Boucher and her husband, Gil, of Bristol, France Martin and her husband, Brian, of Terryville; his two grandchildren, Alexis Bourgoin, Olivia Bourgoin; and many nieces and nephews.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 12:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the CT Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Friends and family are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Dept. of Veterans' Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, Attn: T. Marzik, Community Outreach. Visit Maurice's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now