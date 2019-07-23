Services Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-4107 Maurice P. Bourgoin

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Maurice P. Bourgoin, 69, of Bristol, beloved husband of Mona (Gagnon) Bourgoin, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Sheriden Woods.

Maurice was born on July 5, 1950, in Canada, and was the son of the late Gerard and Yvette (Pelletier) Bourgoin. Maurice honorably served in the United States Army. He enjoyed camping, fishing and Nascar.

In addition to his wife of 44 years, Maurice is survived by his two sons, Rick Bourgoin and his wife, Shannon, of Kentucky, Jerry Bourgoin of Bristol; his two brothers, George Bourgoin and his wife, Colombe, of Terryville, Armand Bourgoin and his wife, Jeanette, of Bristol; his two sisters, Anne Marie Boucher and her husband, Gil, of Bristol, France Martin and her husband, Brian, of Terryville; his two grandchildren, Alexis Bourgoin, Olivia Bourgoin; and many nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 12:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the CT Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Friends and family are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Dept. of Veterans' Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, Attn: T. Marzik, Community Outreach. Visit Maurice's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Bristol Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019