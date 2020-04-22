Home

May A. McNamara


1922 - 2020
May A. McNamara Obituary
May A. McNamara, 97, of Bristol, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. McNamara who passed in 2007. May was born in Hartford on December 14, 1922, daughter of the late James and Anna (Hollinger) Flynn. In her early life, she was a secretary at the Aetna from 1941 to 1958. May loved to read, knit and enjoy the company of her family. She was also a longtime member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville. May leaves her son, John McNamara and his wife Gail of Bristol; grandchildren John McNamara, Jr. and his wife Eva, Zachary McNamara and his wife Jessica and Seth McNamara; great grandchildren Margaret June, Cyrus Joseph and Sarah May McNamara. May is also survived by her identical twin sister, Ruth Marshall of Texas and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. May will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Matthew, 120 Church Ave., Forestville, CT 06010. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville has charge of the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit May's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 22, 2020
