Melissa Jean Bartlett, 46, of Bristol, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Melissa was born Aug. 17, 1973 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Shirley Bartlett and Roland Rodrique.
Melissa is survived by her sons, Dustin Bartlett of Bristol and Anthony Michael Dolphin of West Hartford, her sisters, Pamela Damon of Bristol and Janet Kowalczyk of Bristol and her grandchildren Lillyanna, Jaiden and Blakely. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Bill Bartlett.
Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Monday August 31, 2020 from 6 to 8p.m.. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com