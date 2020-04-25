Home

Michael A. Harlow


1959 - 2020
Michael A. Harlow Obituary
Michael A. Harlow, 60, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Michael was born on September 11, 1959 in Southington and was the son of Elliot Harlow and the late Catherine (Lynch) Harlow.
Michael worked as a machinist at Multi Cable Corporation, Bristol for the last 34 years. He enjoyed fishing and boating.
In addition to his father, Michael is survived by his two brothers: David Harlow, Richard Harlow and his wife Carol, all of Bristol; two sisters: Catherine Gale and her husband Leonard of Plainville, Deborah Couture and her husband Armand Jr. of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Harlow family.
Please visit Michael's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 25, 2020
