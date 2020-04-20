Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Michael D. Dombroski


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Michael D. Dombroski Obituary
Michael D. Dombroski, 63, of Bristol, died on Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Bristol Hospital. Mike was born in Hartford on December 15, 1956 and was a son of Francis and Jackie (Romanski) Dombroski. Raised in Hartford, he graduated from Hartford Public High School. A Bristol resident since 1980, he worked as a printer for The Step Saver. He was an avid gardener and reader and enjoyed word seek puzzles and watching Netflix. Mike is survived by his wife: Jane Perry of Bristol, his mother, Jackie Dombroski of Woodstock Valley; a daughter: Lisa Bridges of Bristol; a sister: Pamela Dombroski of Woodstock Valley; five grandchildren: Ray and Jon Rivera, Coral Valentine, Lake Buckner, and Robert Bridges IV; and a great-grandson: Anthony Baehr. He was predeceased by a daughter, MaryBeth Fiorvante. Funeral services and burial will be private. The family offers a special thanks to Family Care Nursing and especially to his hands-on caregiver, Marisol Lozefski. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Dombroski family. Please visit Mike's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -