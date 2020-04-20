|
Michael D. Dombroski, 63, of Bristol, died on Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Bristol Hospital. Mike was born in Hartford on December 15, 1956 and was a son of Francis and Jackie (Romanski) Dombroski. Raised in Hartford, he graduated from Hartford Public High School. A Bristol resident since 1980, he worked as a printer for The Step Saver. He was an avid gardener and reader and enjoyed word seek puzzles and watching Netflix. Mike is survived by his wife: Jane Perry of Bristol, his mother, Jackie Dombroski of Woodstock Valley; a daughter: Lisa Bridges of Bristol; a sister: Pamela Dombroski of Woodstock Valley; five grandchildren: Ray and Jon Rivera, Coral Valentine, Lake Buckner, and Robert Bridges IV; and a great-grandson: Anthony Baehr. He was predeceased by a daughter, MaryBeth Fiorvante. Funeral services and burial will be private. The family offers a special thanks to Family Care Nursing and especially to his hands-on caregiver, Marisol Lozefski. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Dombroski family. Please visit Mike's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020