Michael Davis, 64, of Bristol, passed peacefully with his wife Brenda at his side, on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the UConn Health/John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. Mike was born in Troy, NY on March 20, 1956 the son of the late William and Rita (St. Dennis) Davis. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He had been a realtor with Coldwell banker in Avon and worked at the Waterbury and Plainville post offices for several years. He was a communicant of St. Gregory Church; Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus; Past Commander of the Disabled American Veterans; coached Bristol Midget Football, Forestville Little League and girls' basketball for St. Matthew School. Besides his wife Brenda (Levesque) Davis, he leaves his son Joseph Davis and his partner Mary Osak, daughter Amanda Mosdale and her husband Josh, grandson John "Jack" Mosdale and granddaughter Addison "Addy" Mosdale, brothers Steven Davis and his wife Mel and Dan Davis, sisters Peggy Davis, Bev Stone, Linda French and Lisa Viola, mother-in-law Joan Levesque and sister-in-law Deborah Levesque and many nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his sister Judy Gardner, father-in-law Rosaire Levesque, and brothers-in-law George Stone and Jerry Viola. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mike's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 31, 2020