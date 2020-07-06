Michael Davis, 64, of Bristol, passed peacefully with his wife Brenda (Levesque) Davis at his side, on Friday, March 27, 2020. He also leaves his son Joseph Davis and his partner Mary Osak, daughter Amanda Mosdale and her husband Josh, grandson John "Jack" Mosdale and granddaughter Addison "Addy" Mosdale, brothers Steven Davis and his wife Mel and Dan Davis, sisters Peggy Davis, Bev Stone, Linda French and Lisa Viola, mother-in-law Joan Levesque and sister-in-law Deborah Levesque and many nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his sister Judy Gardner, father-in-law Rosaire Levesque, and brothers-in-law George Stone and Jerry Viola. Family and friends may visit with Mike's family, complying with all applicable social distancing guidelines, on Monday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by entombment in the Holy Family Chapel & Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol, where Navy funeral honors will be observed. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mike's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.