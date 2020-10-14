Michael J. Cassidy, 62, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1958 in Bristol and was the son of James and Gloria (Miller) Cassidy. Michael had recently retired from the New Penn Trucking Company of Plantsville, CT. Michael was the loving husband of Karol (Oakes) Cassidy for twenty-four years. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley and singing while playing his guitar to his favorite country music. Above all else, Michael loved and cherished his wife and children. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. In addition to his wife Karol and parents Jim and Gloria, Michael is survived by his daughters Jade Allison and Skyler Gloria Cassidy of Southington, Kristin Giuliano and her husband Joseph of Niantic; grandchildren Ariel Cassidy-Ising and Jack Giuliano of Niantic; sisters Kathleen Rodrigue and her husband Dennis of Terryville, Laureen Kummer and her husband Brian of VA; and a brother James Cassidy of Bristol; Mother-in-law Allison Oakes of Bristol and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael was predeceased by his father in law, Alton Oakes. Al and Michael thoroughly enjoyed riding their motorcycles together. At the request of the family, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain Campus Hospice, 100 Grand St. New Britain, CT 06050. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Michael's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.