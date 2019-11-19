Home

Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
Michael J. Liftman M.D.

Michael J. Liftman, M.D., 66, of Avon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbro (Granlund) Liftman.
Born in Boston, Mass., he was the son of Alvin and the late Marcia (Spilberg) Liftman. Michael graduated from RPI in 1975 and served in the US Navy as a supply officer aboard the USS Kansas City - AOR3 before attending medical school at the University of Conn. He practiced Family Medicine in Burlington and Bristol for more than 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, skiing, golfing, and Disney World.
In addition to his wife and father, Michael leaves his daughters, Rebecca Liftman and her husband, David Pilch, of Arlington, Va., and Rachel Lotstein and her husband, Jacob, of Cumberland, Maine; his brother, Douglas Liftman (Annette) of Houston, Texas ; and his three grandsons, Martin, Elijah, and Noah.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in the Chapel of the Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave., in Hartford, with Rabbi Alana Wasserman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation, PO Box 777, Southington, CT 06489. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Michael, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
