Michael J. Winters
1969 - 2020
Michael J. Winters, 50, of Cheshire, died on Monday (September 7, 2020) at St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury. Born on September 20, 1969 in Hartford, Mike was raised and loved most of his life in Bristol graduating from Bristol Eastern High School in 1987 where he played football and baseball. After high school he entered the Connecticut Police Academy and joined the Cheshire Police Department serving for the past 31 years. He was presently the technology coordinator with the department as well as a licensed paralegal. He enjoyed playing golf and softball and was a fan of the New York Giants and Florida State. Mike is survived by his three daughters: Taylor Anne Winters, Meghan Elizabeth Winters, and Jenna Nicole Winters, all of Bristol; his mother and step-father: Diane and Francis Colucia of Hudson, FL, his father: Otto Winters of Port Richey, FL; his brother: Mark Winters of East Hampton; and two grandchildren: Ricardo Joseph Serrano, and Amara Anne Figueroa; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Sunday (September 13, 2020) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, between 1 and 3 PM and 5 and 7 PM. Funeral services and burial will be private. Please visit Mike's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

1 entry
September 11, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
