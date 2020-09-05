Michelle P. Sheffield, 51, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at home. She was born on June 20, 1969 in Canada, daughter of Rina (Chasse) Ryan of Bristol and James Ryan of Canada. Michelle is the loving wife of Randy Sheffield for 19 years. Michelle enjoyed watching wildlife, going to the beach, camping and volunteering at her daughters school. Most of all she loved her family and helping others. Besides her husband and parents, Michelle is survived by her twin daughters Victoria and Nicole; brother Jason Ryan of Canada; sister Kathy Ryan and her children Justin, Kathleen, Sorrell and Drea of Bristol; sister-in-law Diana Holdridge and her fiancé Jeff Stairs of Bristol and her two birds Nikki and Kim and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol starting at 9:30AM until a funeral home service at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Michelle's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com