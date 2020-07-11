1/1
Mollie Ann Prosser
1940 - 2020
Mollie Ann Prosser, 79, of Prosser Drive, Purgitsville, WV, formerly of Forestville, CT, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home.
Born on July 18, 1940 in Houlton, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Nina (Bither) Stewart. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Dwinel Robert Prosser on March 31, 1986; a son, Michael Lawrence Devoe; a daughter, Michelle Ann Riley two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Stewart and her significant other, Stewart E. Toof on June 1, 2000.
Mrs. Prosser was retired as an inspector with Superior Electric in Bristol, CT. She enjoyed playing Bunco and was a former member of the Leftovers Group in Keyser.
Surviving are one son, Robert W. Prosser and wife JoAnne of Purgitsville; six grandchildren, Tosha Kesner, Lindsey Nash, Robert Prosser, Antoinette Prosser and Eric and Christopher Riley; three great grandchildren, Bradley and Wyatt Nash and Kenneth Prosser; a sister, Carolyn Seward of Plainville, CT and several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are faithful furry companions, "Miss Mollie" and "Mikey."
A memorial service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Moreland officiating. the family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Prosser's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
